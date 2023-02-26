Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at Winter Children of Asia Games

    26 February 2023, 12:39

    KEMEROVO. KAZINFORM The II Winter Children of Asia International Sports Games kicked off today in Kuzbass. The opening ceremony was held at the Kuzbass Ice Palace.

    Kazakhstani short track speed skater Sanzhar Bekezhan is bearing the country’s flag, Kazinform cites the sports development directorate of the sports ad physical education committee.

    Young athletes from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Thailand, and other countries will compete in 10 winter sports. Kazakhstan’s 64 sportsmen will vie for top honors in 6 sports.

    The games will last until March 4.

    The I Games took place in 2019. 74 athletes of Kazakhstan secured then seven gold, seven silver and six bronze medals to take sixth place in the medal count.

    Teams of Thailand, Lebanon and Afghanistan are taking part in the games for the first time.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

