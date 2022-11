21 October 2022, 07:38

Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at Judo Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh judokas will take part in the 2022 Judo Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi, Olympic.kz reads.

The women’s team consists of Abiba Abuzhakyniva, Galiya Tynbayeva, Tolganai Abeuova, Dana Abdirova, Samalai Yergaliyeva, Esmigul Kuyulova, Anastasia Mayakova, Nazerke Tleukhaniva, Aruna Zhamngeldina, Kamila Berlikash.

Baurzhan Narbayev, Sherzod Davlatov, Yesset Kuaniv, Yermek Amangeldy, Daniyar Shamshayev, Ansarbek Gainullin, Barak Arkabai, Abylaikhan Zhuanazar, Didar Khamza, Yersultan Muzapparov, Nurlykhan Sharkhan, Bekarys Saduakas, Yerasyl Kazhybayev will also defend the country’s colors.

The tournament will run between October 21 and 23.

Photo: olympic.kz