Kazakhstan to vie for IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships semis berths

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2022, 09:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six Kazakhstani boxers are set to fight in quarterfinals of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

You can follow live broadcast from Istanbul on Qazsport TV channel or the official YouTube channel of the tournament.

Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova will vie for her semifinal berth against Italian Olena Savchuk in the Women’s Fly 52kg weight class.

Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan will face Irish Michaela Walsh in the Women’s Feather 57kg quarterfinal bout.

As for Women’s Minimumweight weight class, Alua Balkibekova from Kazakhstan will take on Indian Nitu Nitu.

Kazakhstani Valentina Khalzova and Australian Kaye Frances Scott will clash in the Women’s Light Middle weight category.

Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan is expected to fight Lithuanian Gabriele Stonkute in the Women’s Light Heavy bout.

In the Women’s Bantam weight class we will see Kazakhstani Dina Zholaman facing Jelena Zekic of Serbia.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
