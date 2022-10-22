Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to vie for gold U23 World Wrestling Championships
22 October 2022, 10:50

Kazakhstan to vie for gold U23 World Wrestling Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh freestyle wrestler Daulet Yergesh will vie for top honors at the now-running U23 World Wrestling Championships in Spain, Sports.kz reads.

In the 79 kg weight semifinal bout Yergesh beat Carter Starocci with a score of 8-7. In the final he will face Georgia’s Vladimeri Gamkrelidze.

As earlier reported, Olzhas Sultan won bronze in the men’s 60kg weight category.

Photo: sports.kz



