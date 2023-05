Kazakhstan to vie for big at Asian U18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani team will vie for top honors at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships to be staged on April 27-30 in Tashkent, Kazinform quotes the National Olympic Committee.

58 sportsmen of Kazakhstan will defend the country’s colors in 36 disciplines.

The 5th edition of the Asian U18 Athletics Championships will bring together 40 Asian nations.