Kazakhstan to vie for another berth for World Table Tennis Championships

12 January 2023, 13:21
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Asian WTTC Continental Stage, a qualifying event for the World Table Tennis Championships, is drawing to a close in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Aidos Kenzhigulov paired with Iskander Kharki defeated the Saudi Arabian duo 4:1 and will continue to fight for their berth at the upcoming first-ever World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa. The Kazakh tandem will face rivals from Qatar in the next match.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerasimenko secured the berth for the World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa. In addition, Gerasimenko together with Alan Kurmangaliyev earned the doubles berth, while Zauresh Akasheva and Aidos Kenzhigulov captured the mixed berth at the World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa.

Photo: olympic.kz


