28 September 2022, 15:26

Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s men’s and women’s teams are to compete at the Asian Water Polo Championships to take place on November 7-15, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

11 men’s and 7 women’s teams will vie at the Asian tournament to qualify for the World Water Polo Championships in the Japanese city of Fukuoka.

Photo: olympic.kz