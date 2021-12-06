Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan to vie against Norway in Davis Cup Qualifiers

    6 December 2021, 12:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The draw for the 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Qualifiers was held in Madrid ahead of the 2021 final between Russia and Croatia on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Team Kazakhstan was drawn against Norway in the Qualifiers draw. All ties are scheduled to take place on March 4-5.

    The 12 winning national teams from the 2022 Qualifiers will advance to the Finals where they will join Russia, Croatia, as well as Great Britain and Serbia which received wild cards for Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2022.

    12 losing nations will compete in the 2022 World Group I ties in September.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    2 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    3 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    4 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    5 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult