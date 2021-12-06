Kazakhstan to vie against Norway in Davis Cup Qualifiers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The draw for the 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Qualifiers was held in Madrid ahead of the 2021 final between Russia and Croatia on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Team Kazakhstan was drawn against Norway in the Qualifiers draw. All ties are scheduled to take place on March 4-5.

The 12 winning national teams from the 2022 Qualifiers will advance to the Finals where they will join Russia, Croatia, as well as Great Britain and Serbia which received wild cards for Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2022.

12 losing nations will compete in the 2022 World Group I ties in September.