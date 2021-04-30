Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to vaccinate international students for free

    30 April 2021, 13:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Nationals of Kazakhstan as well as permanent residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said.

    Besides, international students, labour migrants staying in the country for more than 3 months will get the vaccine against coronavirus for free to provide the herd immunity in the territory of Kazakhstan.

    Notably, Chinese Sinopharm vaccine manufactured in the UAE will be delivered to Kazakhstan soon so that Kazakhstan will use three vaccines to curb the COVID-19 spread.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus COVID-19 QazVac Sputnik V
