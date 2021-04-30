Kazakhstan to vaccinate international students for free

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Nationals of Kazakhstan as well as permanent residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said.

Besides, international students, labour migrants staying in the country for more than 3 months will get the vaccine against coronavirus for free to provide the herd immunity in the territory of Kazakhstan.

Notably, Chinese Sinopharm vaccine manufactured in the UAE will be delivered to Kazakhstan soon so that Kazakhstan will use three vaccines to curb the COVID-19 spread.