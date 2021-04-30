Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Kazakhstan to vaccinate international students for free

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 April 2021, 13:01
Kazakhstan to vaccinate international students for free

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Nationals of Kazakhstan as well as permanent residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said.

Besides, international students, labour migrants staying in the country for more than 3 months will get the vaccine against coronavirus for free to provide the herd immunity in the territory of Kazakhstan.

Notably, Chinese Sinopharm vaccine manufactured in the UAE will be delivered to Kazakhstan soon so that Kazakhstan will use three vaccines to curb the COVID-19 spread.


Coronavirus   COVID-19   QazVac   Sputnik V  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana