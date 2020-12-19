Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to vaccinate 3,000 volunteers with domestic QazCovid-in

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 December 2020, 16:01
TARAZ. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the biological safety problems research institute of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry in Zhambyl region.

The research institute completed the I and II stages of the clinical trials of the locally made vaccine QazCovid-in. preliminary results of the trials show high safety, immunological potency and vaccine efficacy of 96%, the PM’s official website reads.

photo


Today the first volunteers were vaccinated at the research institute, hospitals of Almaty and Taraz. 3,000 volunteers will be vaccinated by the end of December. The necessary batch of vaccine up to 10,000 doses was produced. The mass vaccination will start next March.

photo


The PM surveyed progress of constriction of the biopharmaceutical plant for the production of vaccines. It is expected to put it into operation next March. It is supposed to produce 60 mln doses a year.

photo

photo


