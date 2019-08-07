Kazakhstan to unveil new neurorehabilitation centre

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Luch (The Ray) neurorehabilitation centre plans to open its another affiliate in Karaganda.

The neurorehabilitationcentre headquartered in Karaganda was opened in 2017 to treat patients who have had blood strokes, underwentneuro-surgical and traumatologic surgeries. There are also two affiliates in Zhezkazganand Temirtau. The 25-bed affiliates are fitted out with necessary equipment.

The centrein Karaganda brings together 12 highly skilled professionals in neurology andrecreation therapy, nurses, etc. the new 40-bed affiliate will open its doors this year.

The centre accepts more than 2,500 patients annually . The majority of them pass rehabilitation free of charge.