Kazakhstan to unveil new neurorehabilitation centre

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 August 2019, 16:29
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Luch (The Ray) neurorehabilitation centre plans to open its another affiliate in Karaganda.

The neurorehabilitation centre headquartered in Karaganda was opened in 2017 to treat patients who have had blood strokes, underwent neuro-surgical and traumatologic surgeries. There are also two affiliates in Zhezkazgan and Temirtau. The 25-bed affiliates are fitted out with necessary equipment.

The centre in Karaganda brings together 12 highly skilled professionals in neurology and recreation therapy, nurses, etc. the new 40-bed affiliate will open its doors this year.

The centre accepts more than 2,500 patients annually . The majority of them pass rehabilitation free of charge.

