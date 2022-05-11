Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to unveil cancer research and surgery centre

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 May 2022, 10:05
TARAZ. KAZINFORM «A regional cancer research and surgery centre will open its doors this year in Zhambyl region», head of the healthcare department of the regional akimat Asset Kaliyev said.

The 200-bed centre will provide access to the high-efficient beam therapy approaches, let introduce high-tech medical services and preventive measures. He stressed that one of the most important issues, global health problems is cancer incidence and mortality rates. The priorities of the country’s healthcare are to improve people’s health and raise their living standards, reduce disability and death rates, and meet people’s needs for medical assistance.

As stated there, for the past five years there were built 120 various medical facilities in Zhambyl region. 70 facilities will be constructed in the future. As of now, there are 396 health facilities, including 30 hospitals, and 356 outpatient clinics. There are 4,427 health workers in the region, including 882 doctors.

