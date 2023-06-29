Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to unveil 32 new stroke centres

    29 June 2023, 13:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «In two years to come Kazakhstan plans to open 32 stroke centres in the regions,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said.

    The Minister said the country’s neurosurgical service is expanding at a fast rate outperforming many countries. Kazakhstan focuses currently on high technologies, exploring and introducing new technologies. The point at issue is the further development of neurosurgery in district and rural areas and new regions.

    To this point, the specialists upgrade their skills abroad. Besides, the best international experts will be invited to Kazakhstan.

    Currently, there are 71 stroke centres in Kazakhstan. 32 more will open within 2 years in district centres equipped with CT scanners.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Healthcare
