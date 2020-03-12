Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to triple domestic cotton processing

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 March 2020, 11:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The light industry overall production grew by 12.4% in February with positive dynamics seen in textiles production, the press service of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

Last March the Government approved the 2019-2021 light industry development roadmap. It specifies measures to provide enterprises with raw materials, to fight against unlawful circulation of goods, raise the domestic content share, economic incentive and support measures.

Kazakhstan has four cotton processing works with a capacity to process up to 31,000 tonnes of cotton fibre. Only two of them Azala Textile and Azala Cotton work steadily.

Last December the Kazakh-Uzbek joint venture, Alliance, put on-stream the idle production line Yutex.

The cotton cluster development roadmap was approved to settle the problem. It contains measures to let Yutex work in full swing, to launch clothing manufacture and put into production the second factory standing idle. All these measures are called to triple domestic cotton processing and create 1,000 workplaces.


