Kazakhstan to toughen punishment for illegal tree cutting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is working on measures to toughen punishment for unlawful felling of trees, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the Government’s session, Minister Mirzagaliyev said that given the cases of illegal logging had become more frequent, the ministry together with the state authorities concerned decided to toughen the punishment for illegally removing the trees and bushes.

According to Mirzagaliyev, the unlawful tree cutting is to become an offence punishable by the highest possible fines. To this end, the corresponding bill was adopted by the Government this week.

Minister Mirzagaliyev also revealed that the ministry had developed the bill on plant protection. The current Forest Code, in his, words, protects only the domestic forest reserves, which is only 11% of Kazakhstan’s territory.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, in his turn, instructed to map out a complex plan of regeneration of forests and forest cultivation in a two-month period.

He said some 2 billion trees were to be planted in next five years across Kazakhstan. The bill on preservation and ration use of plants will be submitted for the Government’s approval in the nearest future.