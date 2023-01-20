Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.77 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.73 cny/kzt 68.22
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to tighten control over fuel smuggling

    20 January 2023, 19:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov tasked the Energy Ministry to take decisive measures to enhance control and prevent fuel smuggling, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh government.

    A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on issues of providing the domestic market with fuel and lubricants took place.

    Attending the meeting were Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov, Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev, KazMunaiGas Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee – Board Service Director Yerlan Aldazhumanov, and others.

    The participants of the meeting discussed the current situation in the market of fuel and lubricants and the efficiency of the current regulation mechanisms. It was stressed that attempts of smuggling of diesel and petroleum as other oil products (mazut, heating oil, solvents) take place at borders.

    Smailov tasked the Energy Ministry together with willing state bodies to take decisive measures to enhance control and prevent fuel smuggling, especially during the spring field work.

    The meeting also focused on a number of other topical issues in the oil and gas sector.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Oil & Gas Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh First Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller meet
    Presidential statement on holding early elections to Majilis and maslikhats
    Kazakh PM calls for stepping up development of Aktau and Kuryk sea ports
    Popular
    1 Türkiye's company interested in TPP construction in Kazakhstan
    2 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    3 Kazakh President charged to investigate crimes against journalists
    4 10,500 artifacts unearthed in Türkiye in 2022
    5 AD Ports Group partners with Kazakh National Oil Company, Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development