Kazakhstan to tighten control over fuel smuggling

20 January 2023, 19:10
Kazakhstan to tighten control over fuel smuggling

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov tasked the Energy Ministry to take decisive measures to enhance control and prevent fuel smuggling, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh government.

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on issues of providing the domestic market with fuel and lubricants took place.

Attending the meeting were Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov, Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev, KazMunaiGas Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee – Board Service Director Yerlan Aldazhumanov, and others.

The participants of the meeting discussed the current situation in the market of fuel and lubricants and the efficiency of the current regulation mechanisms. It was stressed that attempts of smuggling of diesel and petroleum as other oil products (mazut, heating oil, solvents) take place at borders.

Smailov tasked the Energy Ministry together with willing state bodies to take decisive measures to enhance control and prevent fuel smuggling, especially during the spring field work.

The meeting also focused on a number of other topical issues in the oil and gas sector.

Photo: primeminister.kz


News