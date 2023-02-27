Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to take part in int'l agricultural exhibition in Paris

    27 February 2023, 21:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Kazakh delegation led by Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev is set to take part in the Salon de l'Agriculture (SIA-2023) exhibition themed 'Agriculture: the Living in Everyday Life' in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Meetings with French Agriculture and Food Minister Marc Fesneau as well as heads of a number of major French companies are scheduled as part of the visit.

    Kazakh Minister Karashukeev will meet Janusz Wojciechowski, European Commissioner for Agriculture, as well as Stella Kyriakidou, the European Commission's Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, on February 27 in Brussels as part of his visit to Belgium.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

