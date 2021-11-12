Kazakhstan to take over CIS chair next year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazkahstan Askar Mamin joined the session of the Council of the Heads of Government of the CIS via videoconference, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

In his speech, the Head of the Kazakh Government noted the steady recovery of national economies of the CIS States and transition from the anti-crisis to post-pandemic development agenda. So, according to the latest IMF outlook, all the CIS countries are to reach the pre-pandemic levels of manufacturing in 2021/22. As an example of the growing trend in foreign trade in the CIS, Mamin highlighted a 27% rise in trade turnover of Kazakhstan within the CIS in January-August this year to $20bn.

The Kazakh PM stressed the importance of stepping up the realization of the potential of productive integration of the CIS economies as well as the implementation of the «green» economy model so as to ensure sustainable development by the CIS States.

Mamin paid special attention to the need to increase the quality and accessibility of infrastructure, to improve systemically and gradually the transport policy, to harmonize the regulations and standards, tariff policy, and to provide mutually preferences to widely use the transit potential of the CIS countries.

The current issues of economic interaction within the CIS were also discussed, Following the session, it was agreed to cooperate in the protection and defense of copyrights and related rights in information and telecommunication networks.

The comprehensive action plan for 2021/25 to implement the Interstate program for innovative cooperation of the CIS member States until 2030, Action Plan for holding the Year of popular arts and cultural arts in the CIS in 2022, Concept for Strategic Development of Railway Transport in Area 1520 until 2030 were approved.

Kazakhstan is to assume the CIS presidency in 2022. Then next session of the Council of the Heads of Government of the CIS is scheduled for May 2022 in Nur-Sultan city.