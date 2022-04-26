Kazakhstan to take on GB, USA and Netherlands in Davis Cup Finals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani team were drawn alongside Great Britain, the USA, and the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals group stage, which this year will take place in September, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

Kazakhstani team will face Great Britain, the USA, and the Netherlands in the Group D of the Davis Cup group stage in Glasgow.

Group A matches will take place in Bologna with squads from Croatia, Italy, Argentina, and Sweden competing with each other. Spain, Canada, Serbia, and South Korea are to vie in Group B in Valencia. Teams of France, Germany, Belgium, and Australia will take on each other in Group C in Hamburg.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stages to be held in Malaga from November 21-27.



