Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan to take on GB, USA and Netherlands in Davis Cup Finals

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2022, 20:11
Kazakhstan to take on GB, USA and Netherlands in Davis Cup Finals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani team were drawn alongside Great Britain, the USA, and the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals group stage, which this year will take place in September, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

Kazakhstani team will face Great Britain, the USA, and the Netherlands in the Group D of the Davis Cup group stage in Glasgow.

Group A matches will take place in Bologna with squads from Croatia, Italy, Argentina, and Sweden competing with each other. Spain, Canada, Serbia, and South Korea are to vie in Group B in Valencia. Teams of France, Germany, Belgium, and Australia will take on each other in Group C in Hamburg.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stages to be held in Malaga from November 21-27.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan