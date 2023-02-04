Kazakhstan to take on Chile in 2023 Davis Cup Qualifier tonight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national tennis team have learned their opponents from the Chilean team in La Serena, Chile ahead of the David Cup by Rakuten Qualifier, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan will make his debut for the Kazakh side against Chile’s Cristian Garin on Saturday. The match is slated to start at 21:00 pm Astana time.

World №36 Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik will take on Nicolas Jarry in the second rubber of the day.

On Sunday Kazakh tandem Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov are set to play against Marcelo Tomas Vela and Alejandro Tabilo. Starting at 20:00 pm Astana time, this match will be followed by reverse singles.

It bears to remind that the winner of the qualifier will propel to the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage in September.

Photo: ktf.kz