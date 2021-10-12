Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to take measures for recovering endangered animal numbers

    12 October 2021, 11:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev talked about the third direction of the national project Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) – Tabigat (Nature), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Tabigat direction provides for implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State on planting 2 billion trees with the survival rate of at least 65% and taking measures to recover the number of rare and endangered animals,» said Serikkali Brekeshev.

    According to him, the fourth direction titled «The Future of Ecology» aims at increasing the level of eco-education and the culture of the people.

    «Implementation of the National Project will enable to create a favorable living environment for the people and improve the environmental situation, create an infrastructure to process and environmentally sound waste utilization, improve the quality of lake waters as well as reduce loss in water supplied for irrigation,» concluded the minister.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

