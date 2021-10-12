Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to take measures for recovering endangered animal numbers

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 October 2021, 11:50
Kazakhstan to take measures for recovering endangered animal numbers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev talked about the third direction of the national project Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) – Tabigat (Nature), Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Tabigat direction provides for implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State on planting 2 billion trees with the survival rate of at least 65% and taking measures to recover the number of rare and endangered animals,» said Serikkali Brekeshev.

According to him, the fourth direction titled «The Future of Ecology» aims at increasing the level of eco-education and the culture of the people.

«Implementation of the National Project will enable to create a favorable living environment for the people and improve the environmental situation, create an infrastructure to process and environmentally sound waste utilization, improve the quality of lake waters as well as reduce loss in water supplied for irrigation,» concluded the minister.


Environment   Nature    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events