Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to switch to platform digitalization model GovTech

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 September 2021, 15:53
Kazakhstan to switch to platform digitalization model GovTech

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, during the Eastern Economic Forum Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and head of the SBER Group of Companies German Gref signed a Memorandum on cooperation as part of the implementation of the projects for digital transformation of Kazakhstan, transition to the platform model of digitalization and Data-Driven Government concept, Kazinform cites Рrimeminister.kz.

The signing ceremony was held via videoconference and joined by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.

The document provides for key approaches to the development of cooperation in implementing the GovTech digical platform in Kazakhstan, re-engineering, and digital transformation of public administration using the practices in data analysis and artificial intelligent. A platform model of digital architecture will allow for greater speed and efficiency of provision of public services to the population.

«The project symbolizes mutual trust of the States, therefore is truly strategic. Engagement of SBER that has been operating in our market for more than 15 years in creating an institutional base of Kazakhstan’s public technology makes the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia more multifaceted thanks to the important field of intellectual technology,» said the Kazakh President.

The Kazakh Head of State underscored that the implementation of the strategic project will facilitate increased standards of life of the citizens of Kazakhstan and improved business climate.

Russian Leader Vladimir Putin noted that the signing of the document between the Kazakh Government and SBER is another proof of high cooperation between the Kazakh-Russian cooperation in all areas, including digitalization.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    IT technologies   Russia    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region