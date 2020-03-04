Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to suspend servicing of vessels from Azerbaijan and Iran

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 March 2020, 10:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan seaports temporarily suspend servicing of vessels arriving from Azerbaijan and Iran since March 5 this year, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry announces suspension of servicing of vessels at the ports of Aktau and Kuryk arriving from Azerbaijan and Iran carrying passengers and vehicles with drivers, its Telegram Channel reads.

The Aktau and Kuryk seaports impose disembarking restrictions on the crews of the foreign cargo ships.

The country's sanitary and epidemiological services will toughen control over the crew members of Kazakhstani ships engaged in international sea shipping when the crews change at ports.


