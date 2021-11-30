Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakhstan to suspend int’l flights amid new COVID-19 strain

    30 November 2021, 10:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Marat Shoranov told the Government meeting about the measures taken since the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, Kazinform reports.

    He noted that the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread made a decision to suspend flights with Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania and Hongkong since December 3. Arrivals from the countries affected by the new Omicron strain, namely, Israel, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia and Canada, must present negative PCR test despite vaccination against coronavirus and self-isolate for seven days.

    Kazakhstan will also suspend flights with Egypt taking into account the passenger flows up to 13,000 in November and detection of the first reported case of new COVID variant in Belgium after travelers arrived from Egypt.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Transport Tourism Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan