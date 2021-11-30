Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to suspend int’l flights amid new COVID-19 strain

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 November 2021, 10:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Marat Shoranov told the Government meeting about the measures taken since the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, Kazinform reports.

He noted that the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread made a decision to suspend flights with Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania and Hongkong since December 3. Arrivals from the countries affected by the new Omicron strain, namely, Israel, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia and Canada, must present negative PCR test despite vaccination against coronavirus and self-isolate for seven days.

Kazakhstan will also suspend flights with Egypt taking into account the passenger flows up to 13,000 in November and detection of the first reported case of new COVID variant in Belgium after travelers arrived from Egypt.


News
