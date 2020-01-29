Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to suspend flights to China

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 January 2020, 19:59
Kazakhstan to suspend flights to China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to suspend regular flights to China, Kazinform reports.

According to a source at the Civil Aviation Committee, a special commission under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a decision to suspend air flights between Kazakhstan and China starting from February 3 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

Currently there are 23 air flights linking the Kazakhstani cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty with the Chinese cities of Beijing, Urumqi, Xian, Sanya, and Haikou.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan will suspend bus and train communication with China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.


Kazakhstan and China   Government of Kazakhstan   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post