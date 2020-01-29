Kazakhstan to suspend flights to China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to suspend regular flights to China, Kazinform reports.

According to a source at the Civil Aviation Committee, a special commission under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a decision to suspend air flights between Kazakhstan and China starting from February 3 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

Currently there are 23 air flights linking the Kazakhstani cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty with the Chinese cities of Beijing, Urumqi, Xian, Sanya, and Haikou.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan will suspend bus and train communication with China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.