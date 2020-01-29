Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to suspend bus, train communication with China

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 January 2020, 18:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan has confirmed that Kazakhstan will suspend bus and railway communication with China, Kazinform reports.

Samat Gilimov, Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry, told a press briefing Wednesday that the Government of Kazakhstan is taking additional measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Kazakhstan amid its outbreak in China.

In the connection with the coronavirus outbreak, Kazakhstan will suspend bus communication en route Almaty-Nur-Zholy-Urumqi, Ust-Kamenogorsk-Maikapchagai-Urumqi, Zharkent-Khorgos-Kuldzha, Ayagoz-Bakhty-Zimunai.

According to Gilimov, the passenger trains № 13/14 and №53/54 linking Almaty and Uruqi and Nur-Sultan and Urumqi will run to the Dostyk train station only as of February 1.


