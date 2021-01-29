Kazakhstan to support NEET youth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva promised to support young people who are not in employment, education or training (known as NEET).

She highlighted that the problem of young people is the issue of the future of the state at large. To solve the issue it is necessary to take into account particular characteristics of each region. The Ministry holds public hearings in the regions now on youth problems to prepare productive proposals and solutions on socioeconomic, cultural and spiritual approach.

She added that corresponding action plans will be developed for each region, including NEET youth support measures.