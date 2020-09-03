Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    Kazakhstan to support budding scientists

    3 September 2020, 12:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Government of Kazakhstan is set to allocate 1,000 grants for budding scientists, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday.

    According to Tugzhanov, from now on Kazakhstan will prioritize the development of science in the country.

    1,000 grants are to be allocated under the Young Scientists Project. In the future Kazakhstan will channel 1% of mineral developers' revenue into the development of science and technologies, he said.

    This decision, according to Tugzhanov, is dictated by the need to drastically increase competitiveness of key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy, industry, green economy and introduction of new technologies.

    Kazakhstan will also map out additional measures to develop mass sport and hobby groups for children. Only healthy and creative nation can prosper in the future, Tugzhanov concluded.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Science and research Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana