Kazakhstan to support budding scientists

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Government of Kazakhstan is set to allocate 1,000 grants for budding scientists, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday.

According to Tugzhanov, from now on Kazakhstan will prioritize the development of science in the country.

1,000 grants are to be allocated under the Young Scientists Project. In the future Kazakhstan will channel 1% of mineral developers' revenue into the development of science and technologies, he said.

This decision, according to Tugzhanov, is dictated by the need to drastically increase competitiveness of key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy, industry, green economy and introduction of new technologies.

Kazakhstan will also map out additional measures to develop mass sport and hobby groups for children. Only healthy and creative nation can prosper in the future, Tugzhanov concluded.