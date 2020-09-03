Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Kazakhstan to support budding scientists

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 September 2020, 12:44
Kazakhstan to support budding scientists

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Government of Kazakhstan is set to allocate 1,000 grants for budding scientists, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday.

According to Tugzhanov, from now on Kazakhstan will prioritize the development of science in the country.

1,000 grants are to be allocated under the Young Scientists Project. In the future Kazakhstan will channel 1% of mineral developers' revenue into the development of science and technologies, he said.

This decision, according to Tugzhanov, is dictated by the need to drastically increase competitiveness of key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy, industry, green economy and introduction of new technologies.

Kazakhstan will also map out additional measures to develop mass sport and hobby groups for children. Only healthy and creative nation can prosper in the future, Tugzhanov concluded.


Science and research   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan