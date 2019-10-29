Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to supply oil to Belarus

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
29 October 2019, 18:43
Kazakhstan to supply oil to Belarus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to supply 1-3.5 million tons of oil and oil products to Belarus, this was announced by Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev on the sidelines of the Governmental meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kanat Bozumbayev informed that the previous week Kazakhstan and Belarus initialed an agreement on supplying oil and oil products to Belarus.

He added that «Belneftekhim» group of companies plans to conduct commercial negotiations with our companies operating on the principles of PSA and TCO.

At this stage Kazakhstan plans to supply 1-3.5 million tons of oil and oil products per year.

Kazakhstan and Belarus   Energy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events