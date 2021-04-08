Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to supply 50 thou doses of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine QazVac in late April

    8 April 2021, 21:00

    KORDAI. KAZINFORM – The first 50 thousand doses of its homegrown QazVac vaccine will be available for injection by late April, Kunsulu Zakarya, General Director of the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, said during the press tour in Kordai district, Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Zakarya, the agreement between the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems and SK-Pharmacy to supply 2 million doses of the vaccine is in place. The first QazVac COVID-19 vaccine supply is to take place in late April. In her words, 50 thousand doses of the vaccine are ready for use. The vaccines are undergoing biological control and will be delivered to the hubs of SK-Pharmacy on April 25.

    The QazVac vaccine is administered in two stages, with an interval of 21 days between the shots.

    Notably, the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems supplies over 27 million doses of different vaccines against highly dangerous and dangerous infectious, including to foreign countries.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

