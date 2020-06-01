Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to submit report in Geneva on protection of children's rights

    1 June 2020, 13:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In Geneva Kazakhstan will present a report on the protection of children's rights, this was announced by the acting Chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Children's Rights under the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dulat Zhekebayev during an online briefing, Kazinform reports.

    According to his words, to date Kazakhstan has ratified 15 international documents relating to children's rights.

    «Eight out of ten conventions relating to human rights have been ratified. This year, we are beginning to prepare a combined periodic report for the submission to the Committee on Children’s Rights in Geneva», said Dulat Zhekebayev.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Human rights Kazakhstan
