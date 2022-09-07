Kazakhstan to strengthen Ombudsman’s jurisdictions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Majilis deputies approved the draft Constitutional Law «On the Ombudsman in Kazakhstan», Kazinform reports.

As Justice Minister Kanat Musin said presenting the document at today’s plenary session of the Majilis the draft law is elaborated in order to develop the State-of-the-Nation Address of the Head of State as of March 16, 2022.

The draft law is purposed to fulfill the amendments inserted to the Constitution of Kazakhstan with respect to strengthening the constitutional status of the Ombudsman as a guarantor of the exercise of rights of the person and of the citizen.

He noted that the draft law consists of 6 parts and 23 articles. It defines the goals and tasks of the Ombudsman, his legal status, and his responsibility.

The main provisions of the draft law are aimed at strengthening the Ombudsman’s jurisdictions and raising the organizational effectiveness of his activities.



