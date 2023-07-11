Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to stay in grip of intense heatwave Jul 11

    11 July 2023, 07:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, with rains and thunderstorms to hit western regions. Wind speed will increase across the country, while western, southwestern and southern regions will see dust storms, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Heat is intensifying across West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Turkistan, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and Ulytau regions.

    Scorching heat will grip Aktobe region, western parts of Akmola region, northeastern areas of Mangystau region, western, southern areas of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions, as well as southern areas of Ulytau region.

    Fire hazard will be extremely high in most areas of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau regions, in the south, west, north and desert areas of Turkistan region, in the south, north of Atyrau region, in the south of Kostanay, Zhetysu regions, in the south, southeast of Aktobe region, in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, Ulytau regions, in the northwest, east, south of Pavlodar region, in the south, west of East Kazakhstan region, as well as in the south of Abai region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
