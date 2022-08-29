Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to stand firm behind nuclear security principles – President Tokayev
29 August 2022 11:36

Kazakhstan to stand firm behind nuclear security principles – President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Our country will stand firm behind the principles of nuclear security, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated via Twitter, Kazinform reports.

«Today is the International day against nuclear tests. It is of a paramount importance for humanity. Nuclear explosions have caused severe damage to the Kazakh land. Such tragedy shouldn’t happen again. Our country will stand firm behind the principles of nuclear security,» the President tweeted.


