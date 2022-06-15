Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to stand by its economic agreements with Russia - Tokayev

    15 June 2022, 16:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will stand by its economic agreements with Russia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «All agreements on economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan will remain in force. We are to continue cooperating. Kazakhstan by no means rejects its alliance commitments,» said Tokayev in an interview with Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov.

    According to the Kazakh President, that would be inappropriate and unjustifiable in the long run.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
