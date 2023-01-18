Kazakhstan to spend KZT52.4bln to boost agribusiness

18 January 2023, 09:58

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to spend 52.4bln tenge of budgetary funds on implementation of Auyl Amanaty project in 2023. It was announced at a videoconference held in the regional administration with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Altay Kulginov, Kazinform reports.

Representatives of the akimats of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions joined the videoconference as well.

Auyl Amanaty is the project on improvement of wellbeing of rural population. Its goal is to provide a comprehensive support to the agricultural producers, to involve rural residents in the agrarian business, to address the issues related to food security and to improve the residents’ living standards.

«52.4 bln tenge will be allocated for the project’s implementation this year. This amount will be enough to issue more than 11,000 microloans at a low interest – 2.5% only. For this reason, the inspection of rural areas must be completed as soon as possible, as we need to identify their need in financing. This is a unique chance to issue microloans at an affordable interest and secured on country houses, which are usually not accepted by banks,» said Kulginov.