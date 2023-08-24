Kazakhstan to spend KZT2.4 trillion on construction of new schools

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 369 new schools will be built in Kazakhstan under the Comfortable School project, Kazinform learned from the Government’s press office.

The project aims at liquidation of dilapidated schools, three-shift schooling and address shortage of school places.

As the Government informed, the new 369 schools will let admit 740,000 students.

205 schools will be opened in cities and 164 – in rural areas.

217 facilities will be commissioned in 2024 and 152 will be built in 2025.

A total of 2.4 trillion tenge will be allocated for the construction of new schools.