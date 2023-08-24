Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakhstan to spend KZT2.4 trillion on construction of new schools

    24 August 2023, 10:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 369 new schools will be built in Kazakhstan under the Comfortable School project, Kazinform learned from the Government’s press office.

    The project aims at liquidation of dilapidated schools, three-shift schooling and address shortage of school places.

    As the Government informed, the new 369 schools will let admit 740,000 students.

    205 schools will be opened in cities and 164 – in rural areas.

    217 facilities will be commissioned in 2024 and 152 will be built in 2025.

    A total of 2.4 trillion tenge will be allocated for the construction of new schools.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo