Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan to spend KZT100bn to fight COVID-19 this year

    15 July 2022 15:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat told how much funds are to be spent this year to fight the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «This year KZT100bn is provided for the fight against the coronavirus infection. The funds will be spent on vaccine purchases, treatment of patients, and extra pay to health workers working under particularly hazardous conditions,» said Giniyat.

    The health ministry head pointed out that this year's budget is six times less than last year's.

    Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 cases have surged 2.5 times over the past week.

    According to the Health Ministry, up to 1,300 COVID-19 cases with a positive PCR test result and 15 cases with a negative result are registered on a daily basis.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Coronavirus #Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association