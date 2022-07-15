Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to spend KZT100bn to fight COVID-19 this year
15 July 2022 15:50

Kazakhstan to spend KZT100bn to fight COVID-19 this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat told how much funds are to be spent this year to fight the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year KZT100bn is provided for the fight against the coronavirus infection. The funds will be spent on vaccine purchases, treatment of patients, and extra pay to health workers working under particularly hazardous conditions,» said Giniyat.

The health ministry head pointed out that this year's budget is six times less than last year's.

Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 cases have surged 2.5 times over the past week.

According to the Health Ministry, up to 1,300 COVID-19 cases with a positive PCR test result and 15 cases with a negative result are registered on a daily basis.



Related news
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Read also
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive