    Kazakhstan to spend 1.9trln tenge on export-oriented productions’ development

    22 September 2022, 14:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1.9trln tenge will be allocated for the support of export-oriented productions in Kazakhstan. Chairman of the Industrial Development Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Technologies said it at a briefing in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    To support home producers, the Ministry has developed a Program of Development of Export-Oriented Productions till 2026. The program aims at saturation of the domestic market with home-produced competitive products and their further export. Currently, t he program includes 761 positions, 94 of which are from machinery sector.

    The program will also focus on development of small and medium businesses and on attraction of additional financing from the second-tier banks. About 1.9trln tenge of budgetary funds will be spent on the program’s implementation, Ilyas Ospanov noted.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
