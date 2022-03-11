Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to solve Hollywood movies release problem soon

    11 March 2022, 12:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry held a sitting on the development of the film industry. The sitting was chaired by Dauren Abayev.

    Heads of the country’s key companies working in the domestic film distribution market attended the meeting, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    All the necessary talks with the foreign companies are underway. There is no reason for concern. In particular, three Hollywood companies, such the Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., and Paramount Pictures will further show their movies in Kazakhstan in accordance with the previously approved schedule.

    The country’s film distributors with participation of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry are holding direct talks with the Walt Disney Company and Sony now. There are no serious obstacles for achieving corresponding agreements. The results of the talks and other details concerning further work of Kazakh film theaters amid the current situation will be provided lately, it said in a statement.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Government of Kazakhstan Entertainment Kazakhstan and USA
