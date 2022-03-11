Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstan to solve Hollywood movies release problem soon

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 March 2022, 12:43
Kazakhstan to solve Hollywood movies release problem soon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry held a sitting on the development of the film industry. The sitting was chaired by Dauren Abayev.

Heads of the country’s key companies working in the domestic film distribution market attended the meeting, the Ministry’s press service reports.

All the necessary talks with the foreign companies are underway. There is no reason for concern. In particular, three Hollywood companies, such the Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., and Paramount Pictures will further show their movies in Kazakhstan in accordance with the previously approved schedule.

The country’s film distributors with participation of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry are holding direct talks with the Walt Disney Company and Sony now. There are no serious obstacles for achieving corresponding agreements. The results of the talks and other details concerning further work of Kazakh film theaters amid the current situation will be provided lately, it said in a statement.


Culture   Government of Kazakhstan   Entertainment   Kazakhstan and USA  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible